Lock Her Up: Arrest Warrant Issued For Azealia Banks After Boob-Biting Shenanigans

Azealia Banks Has Warrant Issued For Her Arrest After Failing To Appear In Court

A judge doesn’t wanna hear any of Azealia Banks bulls#!t. The Twitter troll who poses as a part-time rapper was due in court yesterday to answer for her assault of nightclub security guard according to PageSix.

Back in 2015, Banks was tossed out of 1Oak in NYC and subsequently sank her teeth into the tender breast meat of a female bouncer.

The combustible Harlemite, 25, called her lawyer and supplied him with a message for Judge Kathryn Paek. Her lawyer read her note in Manhattan Criminal Court: “I can be back tomorrow if the court needs it.” The attorney said Banks was out of the country. The judge was not satisfied with the terse statement and ordered a bench warrant for her arrest.

This broad thought she could just drop the judge a lil’ punk azz NOTE as an excuse for not showing up? LMFAO.

Some time in the whoscow might just humble Azealia. Lord knows she needs to figure out her life.

Image via YouTube