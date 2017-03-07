PaRIH: Runway RihRih Hosts Her PFW Fenty X Puma Show

Rihanna Cara Delevingne FENTY PUMA by Rihanna Fall / Winter 2017 Collection at Bibliotheque Nationale de France on March 6, 2017 in Paris, France.

Rihanna Hosts Her Paris Fashion Week FENTY x PUMA Show

Congratulations to RihRih for continuing her winning streak with a successful Paris Fashion Week showing of her FENTY PUMA by Rihanna line Monday night.

Melissa Forde Cara Delevigne FENTY PUMA by Rihanna Fall / Winter 2017 Collection at Bibliotheque Nationale de France on March 6, 2017 in Paris, France.

Rihanna had all her besties in the building — Melissa Forde and Cara Delevingne were on hand to root for her.

Salma Hayek FENTY PUMA by Rihanna Fall / Winter 2017 Collection at Bibliotheque Nationale de France on March 6, 2017 in Paris, France.

Salma Hayek also sat front row. We definitely could see her rocking some FENTY footwear. She’s got a great fashion sense.

Joan Smalls seen leaving Fenty Puma by Rihanna Fall Winter 2017 show during Fashion Week in Paris

Joan Smalls was also spotted leaving the show.

Check out more photos below and hit the flip for Rihanna’s BTS pictures.

SplashNews/Instagram

Prep. #FENTYXPUMA #AW17

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

when you see the vision. Prep. #FENTYXPUMA #AW17

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

we almost ready! #FENTYXPUMA AW17 going live from PaRIH around 9pm paris time. 🗼

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

BTS. Counting down the minutes until my #FENTYXPUMA AW17 fashion show! #PaRIH @puma

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

