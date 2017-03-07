PaRIH: Runway RihRih Hosts Her PFW Fenty X Puma Show

Rihanna Hosts Her Paris Fashion Week FENTY x PUMA Show

Congratulations to RihRih for continuing her winning streak with a successful Paris Fashion Week showing of her FENTY PUMA by Rihanna line Monday night.

Rihanna had all her besties in the building — Melissa Forde and Cara Delevingne were on hand to root for her.

Salma Hayek also sat front row. We definitely could see her rocking some FENTY footwear. She’s got a great fashion sense.

Joan Smalls was also spotted leaving the show.

SplashNews/Instagram