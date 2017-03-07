Angry Agent Orange: Donald Trump’s Temper Is Going Off The Rails, “Nobody Has Seen Him This Upset”

Donald Trump Extremely Angry Over Sessions Recusal And Alleged Obama Wire Tap

In the wake of Donald Trump’s baseless wire-tap accusations against former President Barack Obama, it appears that orange Fanta POTUS is becoming more an more unglued according to multiple sources.

As information surfaced about Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ contact with Russia, Trump was infuriated that Sessions had recused himself from the investigation of Donald’s campaign.

According to CNN:

“Nobody has seen him that upset,” one source said, adding the feeling was the communications team allowed the Sessions news, which the administration deemed a nonstory, to overtake the narrative.

The narrative that Trump so desperately wanted was the one where people like Van Jones and others drooled and fawned over his lil’ punk azz speech to Congress.

A peek through the oval office windows before @realDonaldTrump's departure from the WH today, w Ivanka, Jared, Bannon, Reince & Spicer… pic.twitter.com/CRHulkyt1f — Cassie Spodak (@CassieSpodak) March 3, 2017

The above video of a heated convo in the Oval Office looks pretty uncomfortable to say the least.

A Washington Post report reveals that another Trump associate, Newsmax chief executive Christopher Ruddy, said that he ran into Donald shortly after his angry rant against Obama and, well…

When Trump ran into Christopher Ruddy on the golf course and later at dinner Saturday, he vented to his friend. “This will be investigated,” Ruddy recalled Trump telling him. “It will all come out. I will be proven right.” “He was pissed,” said Ruddy, the chief executive of Newsmax, a conservative media company. “I haven’t seen him this angry.”

Apparently this anger was the motivating force behind the Obama tweets as it was reported that he was much happier on Sunday after the Obama tweets became the story and not his “alleged” Russian collusion.

This guy is a maniac. We know the American people wanted change, but damn…

