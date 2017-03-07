Black Student In School Hallway Is Called “Black Piece Of Sh*t” And Suspended [Video]

Wake Forest High School in North Carolina has parents and students angry after black student, Micah Street, was seen on camera being called “a black piece of sh*t.” In the video, Micah instantly gets upset and ends up getting physical with the white kid. A teacher steps in and looks to be trying to get Micah to put hands on her, but he keeps his resolve. The school suspended Micah (probably not the white kid) and yesterday morning, the students protested his suspension yelling “Bring Micah back!”