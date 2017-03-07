TrumpCare: GOP’s Obamacare Repeal Bill Cuts Benefits From Poor And Taxes For Rich

Finally Revealed: Republican Bill To Replace Obamacare

The House Republican bill to repeal the Affordable Care act slashes benefits from common folk and cuts taxes for the wealthy. The bill imposes Americans maintain continuous coverage or will allow insurers to impose a 30 percent surcharge for those who have a gap in between insurance providers. They’re also taking away federal grants and medicaid reimbursements from women’s health care providers at Planned Parenthood according to The New York Times.

The bill proposes states get capped payments based on the number of Medicaid enrollees instead of open end funding like it has been. Also, insurers would be able to charge older customers more, at a 5-1 ratio, compared to younger customers. When it comes to taxes, the wealthy get a huge break in the bill, offering large subsidies to high earners buying insurance according to income.

Things that remain the same on the proposed document, children maintain insurance under parents until 26 and forbidding insurers to deny coverage to folks with preexisting conditions according to The Washington Post.