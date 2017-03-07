This Video Explaining Why Gucci Mane Is Really Michael Jackson Will Make Your Day
- By Bossip Staff
Hilarious Gucci Jackson Hysteria
There’s a dark, twisted, weirdo-infested corner of YouTube you should never explore. But we did anyway and discovered a hilariously bizarro video explaining why glo’d up Gucci Mane is really Michael Jackson in disguise. No, seriously. You HAVE to watch this and we guarantee you’ll cackle yourself silly.
Hit the flip to peep the funniest video on YouTube (right now) and reactions.