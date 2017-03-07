Skressful: Fantasia Barrino Got 2nd Degree Burns When Her Aromatherapy Went All Wrong

Fantasia Burned After Knocking Aromatherapy Machine Over In Her Sleep

Yesterday we told you Fantasia suffered 2nd degree burns in an accident over the weekend that kept her from performing her show in Memphis. We now know what the accident was, thanks to TMZ who report that Tasia was burned by a vaporizer spilling on her while she slept.

According to sources close to Barrino, she was asleep on her bus Sunday with the aromatherapy vaporizer she uses to soothe her vocal chords running close by. Tasia believes she rolled over the machine’s cord causing the scalding water to spill on her right forearm. Sources say Fantasia was alone on the bus when the accident happened while the rest of her crew was inside the venue in Memphis getting prepped for the show. Doctors have reportedly removed her damaged skin and expect her to fully heal without any permanent scarring.

It’s a blessing that it wasn’t worse. And there’s good news too.

Official statement via @people A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Mar 6, 2017 at 11:02am PST

Fantasia is scheduled to go back to work tomorrow — hitting the stage as scheduled in L.A.

Have you ever had a freak accident like this in your sleep? Or do you think Tasia’s people are covering for something else? You buying it? We sure hope nobody poured hot grits on ol’ girl.

