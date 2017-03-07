Celebrity Cribs: Trevor Noah Is Ballin’ Outta Control In Brand New $10 Million NYC Condo

Trevor Noah Buys $10 Million New York City Condo

Trevor Noah has made quite a come-up since his days doing corporate comedy shows in his native Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Daily Show host has been loved and hated during his stint following Jon Stewart in one of the hottest seats in late night political talk shows, but it appears that its all paying off.

According to Variety, Noah just purchased a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, $10 million NYC condo.

Images via Variety