Do You Think Ciara’s Maternity Shoot Is Disrespectful To Future? (These People Do)

- By Bossip Staff
The FutureHive Vs. Ciara

Ciara’s not-sure-if-good-or-bad family maternity shoot for Harper’s Bazaar is getting mixed reviews and fueling widespread outrage from mostly deadbeats and ashies who feel she’s disrespecting her baby daddy Future with the nekkidish flicks currently shattering the internet.

Hit the flip for a peek into the outrage over Ciara’s internet-breaking maternity shoot.

