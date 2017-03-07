Cakes! Tracee Ellis Ross Says She Loves Her Butt — And We Sure Don’t Blame Her

Say hello to our April #HealthCoverStar, @blackishabc actress @traceeellisross! Click the link in our bio to see what she has to say about fitness, family, and body confidence after 40! (📷 by @jameswhitefoto) A post shared by Health (@healthmagazine) on Mar 7, 2017 at 6:50am PST

Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Health Magazine, Talks About Loving Her Butt As She’s Gotten Older

We’ve always appreciated Tracee Ellis Ross and her bangin bawwwwwdy, so we were not at all surprised to see her on the cover of Health Magazine flaunting all her over-forty fineness! She looks amazing in the shoot, but we also really loved the interview, especially when she talks about how she’s grown to love her butt:

I love my butt in a way I didn’t growing up. I really didn’t like it growing up. It was so much bigger than everyone else’s, and I wanted jeans to look the way they did on everyone else, and mine didn’t. I’ve been—to a certain extent—at odds with my body for many years, wanting it to be something other than it was, wanting myself to be something other than I was. Then, in my 30s, I started to get comfortable with the largeness of my personality. The same thing with my butt. I tried getting really, really skinny, and I learned that no matter how thing I got, I was still gonna have a butt.

This is a powerful message for ANYONE — regardless of what size they are. It makes no sense to compare yourself to others. We are all unique and have to learn to emrace the things that make us US.

We think Tracee’s cakes look amazing here. She also revealed some of her secrets to keeping that booty right and tight:

Gravity makes it drop and spread, so I try to lift and tighten. [My trainer and I] specifically target it to make sure my butt is looking lifted and full. And I switch it up with other workouts, sometimes squats and lunges and deadlifts. I love a deadlift. I have 20-pound weights in my meditation room, so sometimes I’ll just do some.

These are all great tips. Check out a BTS video Tracee posted and more photos below

