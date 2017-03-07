Preggo Power: Ciara Bares Belly With Baby Future For Harper’s Bazaar Interview

Ciara Is “Pregnant And More Powerful” For Harper’s Bazaar

Ciara is being quiet when asked about her due date in a new Harper’s Bazaar interview but she looks about 7 months along according to writer Fiona Duncan, who took time to meet and interview the singer somewhere in “upper west Los Angeles” recently. In the write-up Ciara speaks at peace and in elipses when asked about her relationship with husband Russell Wilson. ‘Their relationship is “even greater… just… so… amazing… awesome… It really is.”‘

Ciara declares that Russell’s support of her makes her stronger.

“If someone’s not supporting you and your vision and your dreams,” Ciara agrees, “—whether it’s your relationship partner, your friend, whomever, then you’ve got to make sure to keep it moving. If people aren’t lifting you up, even if you’re the strongest person in the world, eventually it does chip away at you. You don’t even realize that you’re losing yourself. And that’s the scariest place to be in life… I don’t want to lose myself. I love myself too much. I love life too much.”

When shooting for the editorial, Ciara included her precious and growing son Future in the images. Big brother Future is really excited to be a big brother according to Ci-Ci.

He’s looking forward to being a big brother. “He’ll randomly pull my shirt up and be like, ‘I want to see the baby,'” Ciara says. “‘Hello, baby. How you doing, baby? I love you, baby. Okay, talk to you later, baby. Bye, bye.’ Then he’ll kiss me on my belly and put my shirt back down.”

Hit the flip to see more of Ciara and her seeds of joy.

Images Credit: Dani Brubaker