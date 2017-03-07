Bye Joc!!! Is Karlie Redd Coupled Up With Ceaser From ‘Black Ink’?

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 6

New man, who dis???

Karlie Redd Reportedly Dating Ceaser From “Black Ink Crew”

Rumors are swirling that Karlie Redd’s got a new man. Over the weekend the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star was spotted at “Black Ink Crew’s” Atlanta store opening with her new castmate Sierra.

The newest member of #LHHA @sierra_glamshop_ and @iamkarlieredd hit up #BlackInkATL opening

A post shared by Bossip.com (@bossipofficial) on

While there she was also seen cozying up to Black Ink’s Ceaser who looked quiiiiite interested in her.

This what y'all doing 👀 #karlieredd #caesar #blackink #lhhatl

A post shared by Bossip.com (@bossipofficial) on

Later Karlie and Cease were spotted partying together at 1145 nightclub.

Karlie And Ceaser

This comes after Ceaser and Dutchess broke up amid allegations that he fathered a child with another woman who later aborted the baby. Dutchess personally told BOSSIP that that was the last straw in their already strained relationship.

As for Karlie, she’s been linked to Young Joc—who people thought she was rekindling a romance with on LHHATL, Lyfe Jennings, Scrapp De Leon and Benzino.

Do YOU think Karlie and Ceaser are together???

ATLPics.net

Karlie and Ceaser were also recently seemingly booed up in a car.

#PressPlay: #KarlieRedd and #Caeser what's good?!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

TheShadeRoom

Bambi of LHHATL hosted the party at 1145.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Coupled Up, Did You Know, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus