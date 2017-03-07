Bye Joc!!! Is Karlie Redd Coupled Up With Ceaser From ‘Black Ink’?
Karlie Redd Reportedly Dating Ceaser From “Black Ink Crew”
Rumors are swirling that Karlie Redd’s got a new man. Over the weekend the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star was spotted at “Black Ink Crew’s” Atlanta store opening with her new castmate Sierra.
While there she was also seen cozying up to Black Ink’s Ceaser who looked quiiiiite interested in her.
Later Karlie and Cease were spotted partying together at 1145 nightclub.
This comes after Ceaser and Dutchess broke up amid allegations that he fathered a child with another woman who later aborted the baby. Dutchess personally told BOSSIP that that was the last straw in their already strained relationship.
As for Karlie, she’s been linked to Young Joc—who people thought she was rekindling a romance with on LHHATL, Lyfe Jennings, Scrapp De Leon and Benzino.
Do YOU think Karlie and Ceaser are together???
Karlie and Ceaser were also recently seemingly booed up in a car.
TheShadeRoom
Bambi of LHHATL hosted the party at 1145.