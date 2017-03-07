Bye Joc!!! Is Karlie Redd Coupled Up With Ceaser From ‘Black Ink’?

New man, who dis???

Karlie Redd Reportedly Dating Ceaser From “Black Ink Crew”

Rumors are swirling that Karlie Redd’s got a new man. Over the weekend the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star was spotted at “Black Ink Crew’s” Atlanta store opening with her new castmate Sierra.

The newest member of #LHHA @sierra_glamshop_ and @iamkarlieredd hit up #BlackInkATL opening A post shared by Bossip.com (@bossipofficial) on Mar 3, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

While there she was also seen cozying up to Black Ink’s Ceaser who looked quiiiiite interested in her.

This what y'all doing 👀 #karlieredd #caesar #blackink #lhhatl A post shared by Bossip.com (@bossipofficial) on Mar 6, 2017 at 11:01am PST

Later Karlie and Cease were spotted partying together at 1145 nightclub.

This comes after Ceaser and Dutchess broke up amid allegations that he fathered a child with another woman who later aborted the baby. Dutchess personally told BOSSIP that that was the last straw in their already strained relationship.

As for Karlie, she’s been linked to Young Joc—who people thought she was rekindling a romance with on LHHATL, Lyfe Jennings, Scrapp De Leon and Benzino.



Do YOU think Karlie and Ceaser are together???

ATLPics.net