Samuel L. Jackson Talks Muthaf**kin’ ‘Kong’, Racist Muthaf**kas And British Muthaf**kas On Ebro In The Morning [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Ebro In The Morning interviews Samuel L. Jackson about ‘Kong’, Racism And More

Samuel L. Jackson sat with Ebro and Laura Stylez on Ebro In The Morning to talk about the new King Kong flick, Skull Island, and his career as a badazz muthaf**ka who don’t take no s#!t.

He also revealed some never-before-heard secrets about his self-hating D’Jango character, Stephen.

Did you know SLJ was the highest grossing actor of all time? Yeah, that way.

We love that muthaf**ka, Samuel L. Jackson.

Image via YouTube

