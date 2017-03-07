Funny Or Die’s “Get Out (Of The White House)” Spoof Says What We’re Thinking About America’s Perverse & Racist First Family

Too Funny: Funny Or Die “Get Out (Of The White House) Spoof

The very talented folk Funny Or Die deliver an outstanding parody trailer of “Get Out”, a film causing quite a stir recently because of its use of race politics, mixed with horror. In this version of the film trailer, Ivanka is the girlfriend that’s whitesplaining why her parents don’t care her boyfriend is black. Hilarity ensues by using The Trump’s actually dialogue to fill in the horror gaps. Kanye even makes an appearance, acting deranged and hypnotized like a character from the movie. Check it out here.