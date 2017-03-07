BOSSIP Premiere: Tyra B “I’m Yours” [VIDEO]

R&B Artist Tyra B Chooses Love In New “I’m Yours” Video

Tyra B is back! BOSSIP is excited to premiere her latest video “I’m Yours” — which features some cute cameos from reality star Mimi Faust, her daughter Eva Jordan and influencer Shod Santiago.

R&B singer Tyra B releases her new video for her current hit single “I’m Yours,” set to premiere today. With Tyra making her directorial debut, “I’m Yours” was produced & filmed by Lisa Cunningham & Kinship Works. The heartwarming visual is an authentic display of inclusion and diversity in relationships and includes appearances from VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Mimi Faust, her daughter Eva Jordan and social media personality Shod Santiago.

In regards to the inspiration of the song and video, Tyra says, “We’re constantly bombarded with divisive political and social issues. I wanted to write and create a visual that showcases unity of all races, ages, religions, sexual orientation and class through the power of love. Love is the glue that holds this world together.”

Tyra Bolling, better known as Tyra B, is a dedicated singer-songwriter from Petersburg, Virginia who is no stranger to the music industry. She’s best known for her Top 40 R&B singles “Country Boy,” “Still in Love,” and “Givin’ Me a Rush.” She has toured and shared stages with Beyoncé, Trey Songz, Chris Brown and many more.

As an independent artist in 2005, her singles “Country Boy” and “Still in Love” became Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart. A second single “Get No Ooh Wee” released later that year was co written by Kandi Burrus (Real Housewives of Atlanta).

In 2007, she released the hit single “Givin’ Me a Rush” which peaked at #2 on BET’s 106 & Park, while being named #36 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Singles and #22 on the Bubbling Under Singles chart.

Another single, “Tease” was released in 2015 to a combined 90k social media followers without label support. Garnering over 300k views, streams and downloads, she spent the next year performing and promoting the single for sold out crowds in major cities including Atlanta, New Orleans, Houston, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and more.

Tyra is currently putting the final touches on an EP, which is set to be released independently summer of 2017. The project’s first single “I’m Yours” was produced by Sharod “Mister Virtuoso” Allen and was released on February 14, 2017. It is available on iTunes, Google and Amazon.

For media and interview requests please submit to: info@G3-ConsultingLLC.com