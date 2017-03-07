Here’s What Todd Thinks About Kandi Pulling Out Receipts On ‘Peach Eating’ Porsha

RHOA shade files…

Todd Reacts To Porsha And Kandi’s Drama

After his wife went head to head with Porsha Williams over her latest bit of shocking allegations, Todd Tucker’s reacting to the drama.

As previously reported Kandi was LIVID when Porsha alleged that she wanted to slip her something so she could bring her home for sex.

According to Porsha she heard the info from someone—but she refused to say who made the shocking claim.

Porsha: “You tried to drug me and take me to a sex dungeon.” Kandi: “I will sue your a** if you keep saying that, you lying a** b***.” Porsha: “She has the right to deny that.”

Later Kandi presented receipts in the form of texts that Porsha sent her where she said; “she “wouldn’t try to rape her” after she allegedly tongue kissed Kandi and offered her oral sex.

Todd’s now speaking out, and he’s sending a clear message about the texts; “Got ’em!”

Sorry Porsha!

