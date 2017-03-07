So Precious: Kimmy Cakes Kicks Back With Baby Dream

Hey beautiful girl A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:24am PST

Kim Kardashian Spends Time With Niece Dream

These days our favorite Kardashian hands down has to be baby Dream. Apparently she’s also the Kardashians favorite Kardashian too, because Kimmy Cakes just posted this precious picture with her new niece. Isn’t that sweet? Of course there are some folks out there saying Kim is a little late spending quality time with the baby — since Dream was born four months ago. Is that even a big deal? Kim was on her social media hiatus until January after all!

Smile on pretty mama A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:28pm PST

And of course Daddy Rob is totally obsessed with his lil Dreamy. We’re glad to see him spending time with the baby again — especially after those rumors that he’s a mess since splitting with Chyna.

