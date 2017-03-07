What Is Wrong With Y’all: The #GetOutChallenge Is Turning To A Hilarious Disaster For Too Many People

By Bossip Staff
#GetOUtChallenge Is Crazy

If you saw Get Out then you know there’s a lot of running going on, especially one particular scene that involves hilarious running. So naturally as the internet tends to do, they’ve mimicked his running to create their own #GetOutChallenge. But one problem…

People are breaking their isht trying to make it work. So it’s taking over and the internet is eating it up. Take a look.

