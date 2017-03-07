Support Black Business: Jay Z And Roc Nation Launch New Venture Capital Firm “Arrive”

Jay Z And Roc Nation Launch Venture Capital Firm, Arrive

Shawn Carter is adding yet another entrepreneurial venture to bolster his claim of: “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man”.

A report in CNN details some of Jay Z’s latest endeavor, a venture capital outfit called Arrive.

In conjunction with Roc Nation, Primary Venture Partners and GlassBridge Asset Management will collaborate to seed capital and provide business development strategy to budding startups.

Like almost everything Jay Z does, he’s looking to aim high, while it isn’t clear how much money will be spent or what companies will be seeded.

The company “anticipates the launch of a traditional venture fund in order to, among other activities, support existing portfolio companies through their subsequent growth stages.”

Hopefully some enterprising young sistas and brothas will be able to benefit from Hov’s money, cash and hoes. Well, maybe not the hoes so much, but certainly the money and cash.

Image via AKM-GSI/WENN