Exclusive: Nicki Minaj’s Brother’s Lawyer Says DNA Evidence In Tween Rape Case Is BS

Jelani Maraj Accused Of Raping 12-Year-Old Over Eight Months In 2015

Nicki Minaj’s brother’s lawyer says it doesn’t matter that his client’s semen was found on his 12-year-old accuser’s pants – because they lived in the same house and his DNA was “everywhere.”

Jelani Maraj’s lawyer David Schwartz said semen found on the accuser’s pants could have transferred from something else, like being in the same laundry basket, and and he said he’ll introduce evidence that proves that someone else placed the pajama pants in the girl’s room from another location.

“When you live in the same house, your DNA is everywhere,” Schwartz, of Gerstman Schwartz LLP told BOSSIP. “The fact that Jelani’s DNA was found on a pair of pants is really meaningless.”

Schwartz said there was no evidence that Maraj’s semen was found inside the alleged victim.

Cops arrested Maraj in December 2015 for allegedly raping and sodomizing a tween girl over a period of eight months, with the last assault allegedly occurring the day before cops caught him.

He is facing felony charges of predatory sexual assault against a child and sexual conduct against a child – but has insisted that the alleged victim was having sex with other people, but just not him.

Maraj rejected prosecutors deal of 15 years to life after they said they revealed the evidence of his semen on his accuser’s pants.

But Maraj’s lawyer also said that the semen found was microscopic, and added that if the accuser’s contention that she was being assaulted four to five times a week by Maraj was true, “there would be semen all over the place.”

“How do you have sex so much that there’s only a microscopic drop of semen?” Schwartz said.

Schwartz also said it took the Nassau District Attorney’s six months to locate the semen – and an initial DNA search of the pants in question didn’t find anything.

Maraj is due back in court later this week, and his trial is supposed to start later this month. Nicki Minaj bailed him out of jail, and is apparently bankrolling his defense.

A spokesman for the Nassau District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.