True Or False: Was Morehouse’s President Fired For Criticizing Cheeto-In-Chief



Rumor control…

Was Morehouse’s President Fired For Trump Comments?

Rumors are swirling that a prominent historically black institution let their President go after he harshly criticized The President. Dr. John Silvanus Wilson Jr., Morehouse College’s 11th President, recently ranted against Trump after that HBCU President roundup in the oval office turned out to be nothing other than a photo-op.

“In general, the meetings were a troubling beginning to what must be a productive relationship,” wrote Dr. Wilson. “Trust that the HBCU community will continue to press for the kind of funding that educational excellence and national competitiveness require!”

Now just days later, a report has surfaced that Dr. Wilson’s been given the boot and William ‘Bill’ Taggart, the former president and CEO of Atlanta Life Financial Company, will replace him in the interim.

According to HBCU Digest, who received a copy of a letter allegedly from Robert Davidson, chairman of the college’s Board of Trustees, Dr. Wilson is out ahead of the expiration of his contract in June.

According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution however, the report is simply untrue. A Morehouse College spokeswoman spoke with the paper and denied a news report that its President was fired.

“Dr. Wilson is still the president of Morehouse College,” Aileen Dodd, a spokeswoman for the college, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Tuesday morning. “The report is erroneous.”

So much for that. We’ve also heard from Morehouse grads that Dr. Wilson’s impending departure, which was originally announced in January, is well overdue and his booting is because of his unpopularity with trustees.

Surely you didn’t really think Morehouse was booting their President over Trump?