The Takeover: Blac Chyna Seeks Full Custody Of Baby Dream Because Rob Is A Perpetual F**k-Up

Blac Chyna Wants Full Custody Of Baby Dream Because She Doesn’t Trust Rob

Kinda hard to argue against her logic…

Blac Chyna has NO plans to allow Rob Kardashian to father their child seeing as how he can’t even get his own life together according to RadarOnline.

A “source” close to Chyna is letting it be known in no-uncertain-terms that Rob will not be seeing much of his beloved daughter.

“Of course she’s going to go for full custody,” the insider said about the three-month-old infant. “Dream is her child and she wants to have her all of the time. She can have supervised visits with Rob but Chyna is the main parent.” “She doesn’t think Rob can ever get his s**t together ,” the source squealed to Radar, explaining Chyna expressed her fears for the well-being of her daughter while Kardashian seemed so unstable.

Although she might be right about Rob, Chyna knew she was taking on a project when she got with him in the first place.

“She has told him he cannot be alone with the baby. She doesn’t trust him.” The source confided to Radar that Chyna believed she was protecting Dream from her father’s erratic behavior.

That said, it’s reported that Chyna is a lil’ scared of a legal battle with Kris Jenner and her high-powered attorneys.

“She’s afraid of fighting Kris in court,” the source said. “Kris has money and power, and Chyna doesn’t think she could win against all of that.”

Moreover, Chyna doesn’t wanna anger Kris to the point where she cuts the cord on her lil reality show.

If this is all true, then Chyna is gonna have to walk a very fine line.

Godspeed…

Image via Instagram