GA Great-Grandma Was Brutally Beaten In Walmart For THIS

Georgia Great-Grandma Beaten In Walmart

The brutal beating of a Georgia woman is making national headlines. A great-grandma, who asked not to be named, recently told WSB-TV that she was attacked at a local Walmart in the bread aisle.

“I thought I was safe. I’m in Walmart,” the woman, who asked not to be named, told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson.

According to the woman, she was struck in the face and in the back of the head while riding a mobility scooter by a woman who cussed at her and crossed in front of her.

“As I went around her, I said, ‘You’re the b****,’” the woman said.

The lady also noted that she screamed for “help” but initially no one came to help her. She then noted that the woman left her cell phone in her cart and it’s been used to track her down.

The attacker could face simple assault and battery charges.