From The Other Side: Bobby Brown Is Tearful When Medium Contacts Bobbi Kristina And Whitney On TV

Will You Be Watching? Medium Tyler Henry Contacts Bobby Brown’s Deceased Family On E!

E! dropped a preview for their upcoming season of “Hollywood Medium“. The Show is hosted by Tyler Henry who acts as a medium between the living and the deceased. Tyler often acts sheltered in interviews, claiming he doesn’t know anything about the celebrities he’s sitting with before hand, which brings us back to this season’s preview– Bobby Brown breaks down in tears at the suggestion that Tyler sees a “mother connecting hands with a child”.

Everyone pretty much knows that Bobby Brown lost both his ex-wife Whitney Houston and daughter, Bobbi Kristina. Lil Kim also makes an appearance this season with a garment that belonged to the late rapper Biggie Smalls, but do you think Tyler is full of it?? We’re scratching our heads on this one, we might have to watch to make sure. See for yourself below.

Youtube/E!