The Ashy A$$ Internet Can’t Stop Arguing Over That Pic Of Ciara, Baby Future And Russell Wilson

Ciara’s Family Makes Ashy Losers Mad

We already showed you the photo gallery of Ciara and her lovely family. It’s an amazing set of pictures, but whenever Ciara pops up a dust cloud rolls across the horizon. And the dust cloud was angry at this pic:

Why? Because they think Ciara owes some sort of…something to Future. Because this is what dusties think. Good thing Twitter was around to put these people in their place. Take a look at the back and forth. Take a Tylenol first…