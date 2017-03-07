Truth To Power: Dave Chappelle Addresses His Rural Hometown About Policing At City Council Meeting [Video]

Dave Chappelle’s Powerful Words At His Local City Council Meeting About Policing

Dave Chappelle just banked $60 million from Netflix for his upcoming comedy specials and God knows how much from his recent tours and everything else. That said, Dave still resides with his family in small town Yellow Springs, Ohio. He’s not big-wig celebrity there, he’s an active member of the community and is deeply concerned about his city.

On New Years Eve, a black man was badly beaten by the police. As a result, the police chief and a handful of officers resigned from their posts.

As Chappelle addressed his neighbors and the city council, he urged them to return Yellow Springs to a town that was policed by faces that everyone knew and not an outside “alien force”, as he described it.

Good on Dave for speaking his mind and using the opportunity to make Yellow Springs great again.

Image via YouTube