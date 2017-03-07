Jesus Take The Wheel: Psycho Son Calls Cops And Greets Them Holding Mother’s Decapitated Head

North Carolina Son Arrested For Murder-Decapitation Of His Mother

18-year-old Oliver Funes dailed 911 and waited for police officers to arrive at his home. When they got there, Oliver met them holding his mother’s head in one hand and a bloody butcher’s knife in the other according to ABC7Chicago.

http://abc7chicago.com/news/police-teen-called-911-after-decapitating-mother/1787756/

Inside the house, authorities found the headless body of the boy’s mother, 36-year-old Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado, as well as Oliver’s two young sisters.

One of Oliver’s neighbors in the small North Carolina town described the scene as his father arrived on the scene:

“It’s uh, hard to comprehend,” said Eddie Garner, a neighbor who lives a few doors down from where crime investigators were documenting every inch of the unthinkable. Garner was there as the victim’s husband arrived home Monday afternoon to the devastating scene. “I don’t know what they told him,” Garner said. “I mean, we just heard him crying and you could hear him all over the place. I mean he definitely never expected something like this to happen.”

This kid is one sick bastard. He likely needs psychological help, but he also needs a cold prison cell.

