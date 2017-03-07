George Michaels’ Cause Of Death Revealed

George Michaels’ Cause Of Death Confirmed

Months after his passing, the cause of death for George Michaels has been released. As previously reported George Michaels passed away on Christmas day at the age of 53. The coroner who did the autopsy on the Wham! frontman has confirmed that the singer suffered a dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, according to PEOPLE Magazine.

In other words, he passed away from natural causes.

A statement from the coroner reads,

“Enquires into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post mortem report received. As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being Dilated Cardiomyopathy with Myocarditis and Fatty Liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries. No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy.”

Dilated cardiomyopathy can cause heart failure and myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart.

People were devasted when they heard that Michaels was the latest celebrity we lost in 2016. The singer’s family is now finally preparing to lay him to rest.



WENN