First Black “Bachelorette” On The Pressure To Pick A Black Man: “I’m Not Choosing A Man For America”

In February, we told you that the newest “Bachelorette,” make that “Black Bachelorette,” had been picked earlier than usual. She is 31-year-old Rachel Lindsay, a civil defense litigation attorney from Texas. Lindsay was just eliminated on last night’s episode of The Bachelor to move on to bigger and better things.

“To be the first African-American woman is a beautiful thing,” Lindsay said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about what’s next for her. “I’m honored and humbled to be the one chosen. Because that’s how I feel: like I was chosen to be in this role.”

When speaking to PEOPLE last month about her excitement, Lindsay said that she was happy to “represent myself as a Black woman in front of America.” As a Black woman going on a dating show to find love, Lindsay told The Hollywood Reporter that she’s received a lot of questions from fellow Black people who wonder if she will pick a Black man (which was debated in our comment section when we announced Lindsay as the next “Bachelorette”).

[madamenoire]

The Lesson Even Beyoncé Could’ve Learned From Emma Watson’s Feminism

When I first saw Emma Watson’s titties on the pages of Vanity Fair I didn’t think anything of it. She’s a woman. She has breasts and that day she felt like showing them. No big deal. But then came all this conversation about Emma being a feminist and whether or not feminists should exploit their bodies in this way. I rolled my eyes. It’s an old and tired argument. If the decision to show a bit of side boob, was indeed her own, then what was the problem?

During this time of apathy, I stumbled across a tweet from For Harriet founder Kimberly Foster.

I wondered what that meant for a second but still didn’t care to do the research. Then yesterday, I discovered that Emma was defending her comments and clarifying her statements made about Beyoncé. Ding! That’s the ticket. Not only was the story made more salacious and outrageous by the attack on one of my faves, the best entertainer of our generation. It also positioned White feminism against Black feminism or even more simply a White woman against a Black one. That’s when I started paying attention. First, I heard that Emma allegedly questioned Beyoncé’s feminism when she saw the visuals for the album that “stopped the world” Beyoncé dropped. But before that narrative could even percolate, Emma came through with the transcript to clear her name.

[madamenoire]

Future “Use Me,” Joey Bada$$ “Land Of The Free” & More | Daily Visuals 3.7.17

Future is making use of his moniker creatively. For his visuals to “Use Me,” Future Hendrix goes back in time to speak to his teenage self while some stickup kids rush his grandmother’s crib.

Joey Bada$$ might’ve overreached when he said he was better than Tupac, but even Pac would appreciate Joey’s clip to “Land Of The Free” where KKK sponsored police persecute Black lives in the middle of the desert. For the record that American flag Joey had was badass.

Check out the rest of today’s visuals including work from Kyle featuring Lil Yachty, Mozzy featuring Imasu!, and more.

[hiphopwired]