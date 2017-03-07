Robin Thicke And Paula Patton Bury The Hatchet Over Custody Drama

Robin Thicke And Paula Patton Cool Off Custody Battle

It looks like the dust has settled on the nasty custody battle between Robin Thicke and Paula Patton. Even though these two have been going head to head — even getting cops, courts, and child protective services involved in their dispute over little Julian…the divorced duo are on the edge of settling things once and for all.

Sources close to Robin and Paula tell TMZ that they are coming to some common ground on their custody agreement.

If you’ll recall, Paula got a restraining order against Robin, claiming that he had struck their son excessively and that the child was afraid to visit him. Robin fired back with police involvement of his own, and said that Paula was just bitter about not being invited to Alan Thicke’s’ funeral.

But they seem to have come to some agreement. They were scheduled to battle it out in court once again on Monday, but the case was taken off the calendar.

Hopefully they can hash it out!

Splash/WENN/FameFlyNet/AKM-GSI