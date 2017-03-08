Safaree Talks Nicki Ghostwriting Breakup Drama With Wendy Williams, Says Messy Meek Caused The Split [Video]

Safaree Samuels Talks Nicki Minaj Drama [Video]

Safaree says that with the amount of support he provided to Nicki’s music career over the years, it’s only right that she pay him off now that they’re no longer an item. In addition, he believes Meek Mill did some slick isht (that ultimately didn’t pay off) to get at Nicki after he trusted him enough to do business with her without him serving as a liaison.

He also admits that much like Remy…Nicki’s been trying to block his appearances and ability to tell his story as well. To top it all off, Safaree sent out this tweet about how disheartened he is by Nicki’s actions:

It's crazy you can devote your life to help build some1 then after the fact that same person tries to block everything you do… #life — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) March 7, 2017

We’re noticing a pattern…seems like Nicki definitely tries to thwart and shut down anyone she sees as a threat to her image.

Do you think Nicki owes Safaree a check for his years of ghostwriting supporting her career…or should he accept the payment he already received and just move on?

YouTube