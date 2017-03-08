A Gallery Of Reasons Kirk Is Dumb As Hell For Cheating On Rasheeda

By Bossip Staff
1 of 18

Rasheeda Is Fine

Kirk just can’t get enough of cheating on Rasheeda. He’s s dirty dog in the dirty dog hall of fame. Rasheeda, for some reason, keeps taking him back. Why? Who knows. But she’s clearly out of his league.

While everyone is focused on Kirks’ dirty dogging, let’s look at the beautiful woman he’s wronging. She deserves the attention here. So let’s look at Rasheeda’s best pics on the net…

