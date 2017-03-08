Remy Reveals That Petty Barbz Called Her Parole Officer To Report Her For The Nicki Diss

Remy Ma Says Nicki Stans Called Her P.O.

While Remy Ma holds the crown in the rap battle between her and no-response Nicki…she’s losing the popular vote among Nicki’s horde of adolescent pop fans.

Remy revealed that while the Head Barbie in Charge was off in Paris with her boob hanging out and sipping Champagne with supermodels…a legion of “lames” as she called them had pulled some pretty petty moves on behalf of their queen.

Remy took to Instagram live and let it be known that Nicki’s fans had looked up her P.O.’s information and placed a coupled of phone calls in an attempt to put the rapper back behind bars.

SMH! While that’s admittedly a little funny on some level conceptually…actually going out of your way to find the phone number and make the call is complete overkill. Where do the stans of the world find the time and energy to do the most?

