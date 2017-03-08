Nike Debuts Sport Hijab For Athletic Muslim Women

Great news for active Muslim women who compete in Sports. Nike has developed a “sports hijab” specifically designed to cover Muslim women’s’ heads while they run or play sports.

The Nike Pro Hijab was partially inspired by Emirati weightlifter Amna Al Haddad, who mentioned the lack of sport options for Muslim women who cover themselves while on a trip to Nike’s world headquarters. From that point, prototypes were crafted and given to women athletes to test out.

It apparently was a success, as the hijabs will release next spring. The pull-on hijab is made of a lightweight, stretchy breathable material and features an elongated back area so it won’t come untucked while the wearer is in action. It will come in three modest colors — black, grey and obsidian.

What a win for Muslim women in sports! This is a far cry from the BS that American fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad had to put up with after competing in the Olympics.

Nike