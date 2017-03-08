Preciousness: Omarion And Apryl Reunite To Celebrate Daughter A’mei’s First Birthday

Omarion And Apryl Jones Celebrate Daughter A’mei’s First Birthday

Omarion and Apryl’s precious baby girl A’mei turned one on Tuesday, and the whole family unit got together to celebrate the youngest.

Even though Mom and Dad have had their share of differences in the months since their split, the former couple was all smiles as they hugged up with their daughter at her ‘Moana’ themed bash…

Mommy and Daddy's baby….❤️ @bdashd we thank you for the amazing turnout A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on Mar 7, 2017 at 1:47pm PST

And A’mei couldn’t be any cuter, could she??

#amei😍 A post shared by Omarion (@1omarion) on Mar 7, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

Hit the flip for more from Apryl, Omarion, son Megaa, and of course, the adorable birthday girl, A’mei.