Preciousness: Omarion And Apryl Reunite To Celebrate Daughter A’mei’s First Birthday

Omarion And Apryl Jones Celebrate Daughter A’mei’s First Birthday
Omarion and Apryl’s precious baby girl A’mei turned one on Tuesday, and the whole family unit got together to celebrate the youngest.
Even though Mom and Dad have had their share of differences in the months since their split, the former couple was all smiles as they hugged up with their daughter at her ‘Moana’ themed bash…
And A’mei couldn’t be any cuter, could she??
Hit the flip for more from Apryl, Omarion, son Megaa, and of course, the adorable birthday girl, A’mei.
@1omarion and @aprylsjones jones daughter @babyamei with seems to be enjoying her delicious #smashcake with @jheneaiko daughter #nami.