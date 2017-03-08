Preciousness: Omarion And Apryl Reunite To Celebrate Daughter A’mei’s First Birthday

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 7

Omarion And Apryl Jones Celebrate Daughter A’mei’s First Birthday

Omarion and Apryl’s precious baby girl A’mei turned one on Tuesday, and the whole family unit got together to celebrate the youngest.

Even though Mom and Dad have had their share of differences in the months since their split, the former couple was all smiles as they hugged up with their daughter at her ‘Moana’ themed bash…

Mommy and Daddy's baby….❤️ @bdashd we thank you for the amazing turnout

A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

And A’mei couldn’t be any cuter, could she??

#amei😍

A post shared by Omarion (@1omarion) on

Hit the flip for more from Apryl, Omarion, son Megaa, and of course, the adorable birthday girl, A’mei.

All for A'mei❤️

A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

She gets me….

A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

❤️ 3/7/16

A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

Details…. @bdashd such an amazing job #builtfromscratch

A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Celebrity Seeds, For Your Information, Multi

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus