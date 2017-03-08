Do Not Pass Go: Everyone In Washington Already Hates ‘Trump Care’ Repeal Bill

Womp womp.

Obamacare Repeal Bill May Never Make It To The White House Steps

According to a report at CNN, officials on both sides of Washington are already strongly against the GOP repeal to Obamacare revealed yesterday. The specificity of issues with the bill on both sides have not been made clear, but there’s already buzz in Capitol Hill that even factions within the Republican party say the bill wont make it to the White House steps.

Yesterday, we reported on the reveal of the appeal. After 8 years of criticizing Obamacare, the GOP’s answer was to defund Planned Parenthood, cap funding for Medicaid applicants and charge a 30% surcharge to those who are uninsured and seeking a new insurer. Also, older patients could be charged higher, at a 5-1 ratio, than younger patients for the same insurance.

A handful of Republican Senators have already voiced their concerns with the bill for its plan to inadequately cover Medicaid users. In a letter to the Majortiy leader McConnell, GOP Senators Rob Portman, Shelley Moore Capito, Cory Gardner and Lisa Murkowski, expressed their concerns in a letter. This inserts sums up their issues with it:

“We are concerned that any poorly implemented or poorly timed change in the current funding structure in Medicaid could result in a reduction in access to life-saving health care services,” they wrote. “The Medicaid population includes a wide range of beneficiaries, many of which cycle on and off Medicaid due to frequent changes in income, family situations, and living environments.”

This opposition is significant because with unanimous Democratic opposition and 4 Republican votes against the repeal, that would be enough to sink it!