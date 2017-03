On tonight’s episode of Black Ink Crew, Tiffany returns to a bonding exercise with the crew. Sky doesn’t like her comeback and when Tiff says Sky’s “jealous,” all hell breaks loose. (AND we found some freak pictures of Tiff on the gram)

Tiffany Tattooz @tiffanytattooz #Artist#fashion#picoftheday#art #247inkmagazine#247inkmag.com #VH1#blackinkcrew#bestink ITS A FREE MAGAZINE Outfit by @j0van007. 247inkmag.com A post shared by Steve Azzara (@steveazzara) on Mar 7, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

Also, Dutchess gets some “alternative facts” about Ceaser’s supposed abortion baby.

Turn the pages and enjoy…