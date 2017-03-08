Bar-less Barbie: Nicki Minaj Has No Plans To Respond To Remy Ma’s Slanderous “shETHER”

Nicki Minaj Isn’t Planning To Release Return Diss To Remy Ma Any Time Soon

If you’ve been holding your breath for a Nicki Minaj response to Remy Ma, then either you’re dead as hell, or you need to take a second to breathe.

According to TMZ, Nicki Minaj has “no immediate plan” to respond to Remy’s soul-shattering diss song “shETHER”. A source close to Onika says that all of Remy’s alleged lies are being shot down by Trey Songz, Ebro and Lil Wayne so there is no need for her to reply.

Instead of writing bars, Nicki is carrying on with her life and posting Instagram pic after Instagram pic to prove how much she is unbothered by Reminisce’s raunchy rhetoric.

None of this is to say that Nicki will NEVER respond, but it doesn’t look like it’s gonna happen anytime soon because she feel like she’s winning without saying a word.

Sounds lame. Rappers should rap, but maybe Nicki just wants to be considered a pop star. *shrug*

Peep what Nicki has been doing in the meantime on the flip…

Image via Instagram