SMH: LA Prosecutors Refuse To Charge Officer Who Popped And Killed Unarmed Man

No Charges For LA Cop Who Killed Unarmed Man In 2015

Officer Brian Van Gorden ‘unlawfully used deadly force’ when he shot and killed an unarmed suspect in Burbank back in 2015 according to a memo released by the L.A. County District Attorney yesterday, yet the department has decided to pursue no charge against the officer. Sergio Navas was shot by Van Gorden after a car chase that ended in Burbank back in 2015.

Since the shooting, Navas’ story has raised little attention according to the LA Times, but raised a lot of eyebrows within the Los Angeles Police Department. Last year they paid his family $2.5 Million over the incident.In the memo they described the incident as “tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving circumstances”, but also cited is that the officer had “other reasonable options” when confronted by Navas’ after the chase. No one in Navas’ family has commented yet on the DA’s decision.

