RHOA Fans Blast Bob Whitfield For Seemingly Admitting To Abusing Sheree

Bob Whitfield Responds To Sheree Whitfield Abuse Rumors

At the end of last Sunday’s RHOA episode, viewers saw a shocking preview that’s got them steaming mad at Bob Whitfield.

Bob whose been seen on the show trying to rekindle a romance with his ex-wife Sheree, is seen in a clip asking her if he ever choked her during their marriage.

And when she responds “Yes”, he snarkily replies; “Maybe I didn’t choke you hard enough.”

Sunday 👀☕🔥 #RHOA #ShereeWhitfield #BobWhitfield #PhaedraParks #KenyaMoore #KandiBurruss

RHOA fans have since taken to Instagram to blast Bob for seemingly admitting to abusing the star and for being a “poor excuse for a man.”

According to Bob however he knows he’s too strong to “ever put his hands on a woman in a violent manner” and he “respects her too much to damage her.”

“I spent 15 years in the NFL which has a strict personal conduct policy I have never violated,” said Bob to a fan. “So shut up before I send my daughter over there to choke your punk a**.”

This really isn’t funny, Bob. Didn’t it sound like Bob admitted to choking Sheree in that RHOA preview clip???

