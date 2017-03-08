#RHOA Fans Blast Bob Whitfield For Seemingly Admitting To Abusing Sheree
Bob Whitfield Responds To Sheree Whitfield Abuse Rumors
At the end of last Sunday’s RHOA episode, viewers saw a shocking preview that’s got them steaming mad at Bob Whitfield.
Bob whose been seen on the show trying to rekindle a romance with his ex-wife Sheree, is seen in a clip asking her if he ever choked her during their marriage.
And when she responds “Yes”, he snarkily replies; “Maybe I didn’t choke you hard enough.”
RHOA fans have since taken to Instagram to blast Bob for seemingly admitting to abusing the star and for being a “poor excuse for a man.”
According to Bob however he knows he’s too strong to “ever put his hands on a woman in a violent manner” and he “respects her too much to damage her.”
“I spent 15 years in the NFL which has a strict personal conduct policy I have never violated,” said Bob to a fan. “So shut up before I send my daughter over there to choke your punk a**.”
This really isn’t funny, Bob. Didn’t it sound like Bob admitted to choking Sheree in that RHOA preview clip???
More on the flip.
Sheree’s remaining silent on her Bob Whitfield scene—but her fans aren’t!
Bob responded to a fan who asked him what he’d do if his daughter was being abused.
A fan also recently called Bob an “ugly sweaty, cock-eyed b***”
to which he replied;