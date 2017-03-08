BlackGirlMagic These Black Female Pilots Just Made History With Delta Airlines

Congratulations!

Pilots Dawn Cook and Stephanie Johnson Become Fist Black Female Cockpit Crew

On today’s International Women’s day, we’d like to take a moment to celebrate two pioneering black female pilots.

Pilots Dawn Cook and Stephanie Johnson made history for Delta Air Lines last weekend when they became the first two female black pilots to fly together.

Capt. Stephanie Johnson (L) and First Officer Dawn Cook (R) flew an Airbus from Detroit to Las Vegas and took pictures after landing safely to mark the historic occasion.

According to USA Today, Delta confirmed the landmark flight on its website this week.

Johnson has been a commercial airline pilot for 20 years and learned to fly at Kent State University. She credits the Tuskegee Airmen for inspiring her to follow her dream of becoming a pilot.

She also previously made history by becoming the airline’s first African-American female captain and Northwest Airlines’ first ever female African-American pilot.

Black girl magic, indeed!

