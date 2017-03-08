Jesus Take The Wheel: Body Parts Fly After Freight Train Smashes Bus Full Of Senior Citizens

4 Dead after Freight Train Crashes Into Senior Citizen Charter Bus

A freight train smashed a charter bus that stalled on railroad tracks at a crossing in Biloxi, Mississippi yesterday, causing bodies to “come flying out” of the bus according to witnesses. The bus was full of seniors taking a 7-day trip arrange by a senior center in Texas according to The Washington Post. Mark Robinson, an area resident and witness to the gruesome event says he saw people scrambling to get off the bus as the train approached. There were 48 passengers on the bus and 4 fatalities and dozens of injuries after the collision.

Another witness, David McDonald, told NBC News “Bodies come flying out of the bus, they went over the top of the bus, under the bus, under the train … I mean, it’s just horrific”. Yikes! “I just thank the Lord that as many people that was on that bus, that the amount of survivors that there are.”

This sounds like a nightmare! God rest the souls of those wiped out by that freight train.