No Mierda, Chica: Jennifer Lopez Coyly Confirms That Her “Love Affair” With Drake Was A Publicity Stunt

J.Lo Dishes On Whether Or Not She Is Really Dating Drake On The Daily Show

Jennifer Lopez and Drake were a ting. Not, like, a real ting, but an attention-sloring ting. No one ever REALLY believed that Jenny “from the block” was madly in love with the “6 God”.

However, the question lingered for so long and neither party involved confirmed or denied the relationship…until now.

During an interview with The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah J.Lo came face-to-face with the question, and her response was…telling. Via HollywoodLife

After some lighthearted ribbing about how she didn’t know how much it cost to ride the subway anymore, Trevor got down to the burning question at hand, telling her he had something very tough to ask her. “Genuinely, did you get with Drake cause you didn’t know me yet?” the host asked JLo, who immediately laughed and started blushing at the same time. “Let me clear this up. I am not with Drake,” she revealed while Trevor let out a giant “Hallelujah” that she’s still available. Unfortunately that broke her momentum as it looked like she was going to keep spilling about what really went down in their relationship. “Maybe that’s all I need to say,” she added, realizing that she probably just overshared too much information already.

By a show of hands, anyone shocked? Surprised? Is there even the faintest feeling of incredulousness? No. Yeah, us neither.

Image via Instagram/WENN