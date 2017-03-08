If You Care: Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck Call Off Divorce… For Now

Jennifer Garner Working On Marriage To Ben Affleck

Good news for Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck and their three kids. The Hollywood couple is giving their marriage another go, two years after she filed them papers on his cheating azz.

The couple had been separated for several years when Garner filed divorce papers last month, but now it looks like they are not splitting after all.

“Jen has called off the divorce,” a source close to Garner tells PEOPLE in the latest issue. “She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try.” But a source close to the couple says it was a decision they both made: “There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents.”

The couple held a birthday party for their five-year-old son Samuel the day after the Oscars.

“The girls had wrapped presents for Sam, including superhero toys. They had a cake. Everyone seemed happy,” says a source.

It’s definitely a major reversal for Garner, who was telling friends just weeks ago that she wanted to move on.

“Jen was telling friends that she plans on filing for divorce,” the source close to her says in PEOPLE’s new issue. “She just wanted to move on and focus on the happy things in her life. She was exhausted from all the ups and downs.”

The couple also has two daughters, Violet, 11 and Seraphina, 8, and despite their troubled marriage they’ve still lived together through most of their difficult time, even taking family vacations.

“They want to keep the family together,” the source close to the couple says. Says the Garner source: “Ben is making a big effort to take care of himself. They are not back together, but there seems to be hope. Jen is hoping they can stay married. Ben doesn’t want a divorce either.”

This sounds like a really difficult situation. Clearly, there are some major issues there if they keep coming this close to divorce. We just hope for the kids sake that the couple keep their relationship healthy at home.

