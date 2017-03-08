Bye Tiny: Is T.I. Smashing Bernice Burgos’ Bangin’ Backs To Smithereens?

Bernice Burgos And T.I. Spark Dating Rumors

If you’ve seen her pictures from Trinidad Carnival you probably understand. Streets is talking about T.I. bagging up instamodel Bernice Burgos and as much as we love Tiny, we can kinda see what Tip sees in Bernice.

The rumors all started because Bernice and Tip have been seen together in several cities within recent weeks, including Las Vegas and Atlanta. Bernice was even in ATL this week for Medusa Lounge’s anniversary event.

🚨This Sunday🚨 THE 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF MEDUSA Hosted by the sexy @realberniceburgos One party you don't wanna miss‼️ FOR TABLE RESERVATION CALL 678-862-7551 3375 Buford Hwy NE Suite 1170 Atlanta GA 30329 A post shared by Medusa Restaurant & Lounge (@medusaloungeatl) on Mar 2, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

T.I. was at the same party Sunday.

It also hasn’t gone without notice that Bernice and T.I. have exchanged comments on each others social media.

The fans have definitely heard the rumors.

Peep the comments accusing her of homewrecking.

What do you think?Should T.I. get that divorce or nah?

Rise & Grind… Another Day another ________ #👑💩 A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Feb 24, 2017 at 9:34am PST

Tip has been flexing kinda hard on the gram lately too.

This is when Tiny should be mad they’re not sharing anymore…

Hit the flip to see Bernice at her finest.

