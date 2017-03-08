“Bey Body Shamer” Emma Watson Responds To Beyhive Criticism For Posing Topless

- By Bossip Staff
Emma Watson Claps Back At Beyhive Critics

Fans of Beyonce got in formation after actress Emma Watson for allegedly being a bonafide hypocrite! Emma posed topless in Vanity Fair recently and the Beyhive used her ‘own words against’ her after criticizing Beyonce for being over sexualized and preaching feminism 3 years ago. The actress said she felt “conflicted” after watching Beyonce’s visual album.

Emma is now defending herself on twitter by showing the entire interview. The actress implies that her words are contextualized and shares a long transcript of the actually interview. It does seem like she was still trying to form her own opinion on the Bey’s prowess and struggled to find the right words. Should the Beyhive give her a break? Or nah?

She seems to explain it rather clearly in the broad text. Maybe the Beyhive should just take this L?

