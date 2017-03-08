“Bey Body Shamer” Emma Watson Responds To Beyhive Criticism For Posing Topless
Emma Watson Claps Back At Beyhive Critics
Fans of Beyonce got in formation after actress Emma Watson for allegedly being a bonafide hypocrite! Emma posed topless in Vanity Fair recently and the Beyhive used her ‘own words against’ her after criticizing Beyonce for being over sexualized and preaching feminism 3 years ago. The actress said she felt “conflicted” after watching Beyonce’s visual album.
Maturing from Hermione to Belle in @beautyandthebeast is a true coming-of-age story for @EmmaWatson: "I couldn't care less if I won an Oscar or not if the movie didn’t say something that I felt was important for people to hear." Read the full cover story at the link in bio. Photograph by Tim Walker.
Emma is now defending herself on twitter by showing the entire interview. The actress implies that her words are contextualized and shares a long transcript of the actually interview. It does seem like she was still trying to form her own opinion on the Bey’s prowess and struggled to find the right words. Should the Beyhive give her a break? Or nah?
She seems to explain it rather clearly in the broad text. Maybe the Beyhive should just take this L?