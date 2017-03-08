Faizon Love Arrested At An Airport For THIS

Faizon Love Arrested For Fighting

Actor/comedian/blind Bill Cosby supporter Faizon Love was recently put in cuffs. According to Ohio’s 10TV, Love was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a man at the Columbus airport.

Authorities report that Love grabbed a man by his neck and threw him on the ground and into a desk after a verbal altercation. It’s unclear what the argument was about but the man received a cut above his eye during the incident that took place in baggage claim.

Love was then arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of assault.

The last time Love made headlines was when he was defending Bill Cosby by calling people “house n*****s” and Cosby accusers “b***s.”

He then followed up by saying people are “porch monkeys” and “new slaves” for being worried about Cosby, a man who allegedly drugged and raped 40 women, and not Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof.

Dear Ohio, you can keep him–FOREVER.

