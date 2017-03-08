In White Folks News: Recently De-Closeted Kristen Stewart Gushes About How Great It Is To Be Gay
Kristen Stewart Debuts New Blonde Hairdo And Talks Being Gay And Happy
Kristen Stewart recently revealed to the world that she is a lesbian. In an EOnline interview about her new film Personal Shopper, the actress rhapsodized about how great it feels to be gay and free.
As you might have noticed in the above photo, Kristen has undergone a serious makeover this week.
Flip the page to see more of her new Amber Rose-y steez.
