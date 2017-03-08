So Precious: Hoda Kotb Covers PEOPLE With Her ‘Dream Baby’ Haley Joy

Someone we actually like…

Hoda Kotb Covers PEOPLE Magazine

“Today Show” host Hoda Kotb is sharing her baby joy with the world on a magazine cover.

As previously reported Hoda’s adopted a baby girl named Haley Joy. Now the 52-year-old who was unable to conceive after a breast cancer battle, is speaking on the joys of motherhood.

According to Hoda she always wanted to have children…

“One of the things in my life I’ve always wanted was to be a mom,” Kotb tells PEOPLE Magazine in its newest issue, on stands Friday. “Sometimes in your life, things just don’t work out for whatever reason, so you say, ‘Well, I wasn’t meant to have that.’ But it was really hard to come to terms with it.”

and she kept the desire to have a baby private.

“People would say, ‘Oh, do you have kids?’ And I’d feel like, ‘Ouch.’ I knew inside it was supposed to be for me.”

Hoda and her boyfriend of three years, 58-year-old financier Joel Schiffman are now raising little Haley Joy together.

Hoda also added that while her beau’s name isn’t on the adoption license, little Haley who was born on Valentine’s Day, will call him “dad.”

My girl #haleyjoy A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Feb 21, 2017 at 6:13am PST

Congrats to Hoda Kotb for becoming a first-time mother.

Brian Doben/PEOPLE Magazine