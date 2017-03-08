Proud Papa Rob Kardashian Posts More Precious Dreamy Pics

I took my baby girl for a nice hike today 😊😇 I LOVE THIS WOMAN 🙂 I will never tell her no lol 😩😩 and look at them eyes 😍😍 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:09pm PST

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream And Nieces North And Penelope

We are loving the fatherly devotion Rob Kardashian has been displaying in the weeks following his split from Blac Chyna. Dream’s still an itty bitty thing but she’s already got her Daddy wrapped around her little finger. Rob posted this photo admitting he won’t ever be able to tell Dream no. We understand the sentiment, but that’s asking for disaster Rob! Put your foot down or that kid is gonna run you.

Cousin love 🙌🙌🙌💙💙💙 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

Rob also posted this really cute picture of nieces Penelope Disick and North West posted up with Baby Dream. We can only imagine the trouble these three will get into in the future. Do you think Kris Jenner will be able to keep the Kardashian brand afloat long enough for these three to make the same money off the family business that Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and the others have?

Instagram